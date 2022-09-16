Smith (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's matchup with Tampa Bay, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
The wideout picked up the injury during the preseason finale and sat out the regular-season opener. Smith returned to practice Wednesday and was limited throughout the week, giving him a chance to make his season debut Sunday. However, even if he's available, it's unlikely he sees many targets behind Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave.
