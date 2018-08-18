Smith caught three passes for 60 yards in Saturday's preseason game against the Cardinals.

Smith has been a standout throughout training camp and has now led the Saints' in receiving yards in each of the team's first two preseason games. At 6-2, 210 pounds, the third-round draft pick has a nice combination of speed and size and proved to be a dangerous deep threat while at Central Florida. If Smith continues to excel, he could quickly factor into the Saints' three-receiver packages, particularly if either Cameron Meredith suffers an injury setback or 33-year old Ted Ginn behind to show his age.

