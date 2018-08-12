Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Impresses in first preseason game
Smith had a game-high four catches for 48 yards in the Saints' first preseason game on Thursday.
Smith flashed the kind of playmaking ability he has featured throughout training camp on a 25-yard catch-and-run in the fourth quarter. While he's still listed behind Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn on the team's receiver depth chart, Smith has continued to impress Saints' coaches and should have an opportunity to make an impact in his rookie season, particularly if Cameron Meredith suffers any setbacks in his recovery from a torn ACL and MCL he suffered last preseason.
