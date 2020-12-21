Smith (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chiefs, John DeShazier of the Saints' official site reports.
Smith secured one of two targets for 25 yards before being forced out of Sunday's contest. With Michael Thomas (ankle) on IR, it will be a notable blow to New Orleans' receiving corps if Smith can't return. Behind Emmanuel Sanders, the Saints' only remaining wideouts are Juwan Johnson, Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Tommylee Lewis.
