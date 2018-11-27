Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Limited again Tuesday
Smith (foot) was officially listed as limited during Tuesday's practice.
After missing last week with a foot issue, Smith's limited participation early in the week provides some hope that he will return to action Thursday. A better look at his availability for the contest should come when the team releases its official injury report following Wednesday's practice. If he's unable to play, Austin Carr could be in for an expanded role again behind Michael Thomas.
