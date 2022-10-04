Smith recorded one reception on two targets for 18 yards during Sunday's 28-25 loss to Minnesota.

Smith played just 14 of the Saints' 60 offensive snaps after sustaining a concussion last week and clearing protocols Friday. As a result, the 6-foot-2 speedster was unable to capitalize on his opportunity for a bigger role with No. 1 wideout Michael Thomas (foot) sidelined Sunday. Smith suffered a shoulder injury at the end of the preseason that sidelined him for New Orleans' first two games, though he caught four of his five targets for 105 yards before exiting in Week 3. The fifth-year pass catcher will have a full week to rest and recover before Sunday's game against Seattle.