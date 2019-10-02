Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Limited to begin week
Smith (ankle) was limited in practice Wednesday, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Smith has missed two straight games due to his ankle injury, but he appears to be progressing in his recovery. As long as the second-year wideout is unable to go, expect Austin Carr to fill in as the No. 3 receiver in New Orleans. If Smith is able to upgrade to a full practice Thursday or Friday, it'll bode well for his chances of suiting up Week 5 versus the Buccaneers.
