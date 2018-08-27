Smith has mostly been limited to the "Z" receiver position while learning the assignments and alignments of Sean Payton's offense, ESPN.com's Mike Triplett reports.

The rookie third-round pick leads New Orleans in catches (11), receiving yards (147) and receiving TDs (one) this preseason, while Cameron Meredith has yet to catch a pass on 48 snaps after missing all of last year with a torn ACL. It's clear which of the two is more explosive at the moment, but that doesn't necessarily mean Smith will beat out Meredith for the No. 3 receiver job ahead of Week 1, as the veteran may still have an advantage from a mental standpoint. Of course, Meredith is also new to Payton's scheme, so it is possible both players have similar limitations. They also both offer enough upside to eventually make a push for some of Ted Ginn's snaps.