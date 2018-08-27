Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Limited to one spot in offense
Smith has mostly been limited to the "Z" receiver position while learning the assignments and alignments of Sean Payton's offense, ESPN.com's Mike Triplett reports.
The rookie third-round pick leads New Orleans in catches (11), receiving yards (147) and receiving TDs (one) this preseason, while Cameron Meredith has yet to catch a pass on 48 snaps after missing all of last year with a torn ACL. It's clear which of the two is more explosive at the moment, but that doesn't necessarily mean Smith will beat out Meredith for the No. 3 receiver job ahead of Week 1, as the veteran may still have an advantage from a mental standpoint. Of course, Meredith is also new to Payton's scheme, so it is possible both players have similar limitations. They also both offer enough upside to eventually make a push for some of Ted Ginn's snaps.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Biggest preseason questions
Our trio of experts take on five of the biggest questions around the Fantasy landscape after...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Biggest Fantasy Football busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Ronald Jones and Allen Robinson...
-
Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.