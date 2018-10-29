Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Locked in as No. 2 receiver
Smith caught three passes on four targets for 18 yards in Sunday night's win against the Vikings.
Missing their top cornerback, Xavier Rhodes, the Vikings opted for a conservative defensive scheme, taking away the deep ball and forcing Drew Brees to throw underneath. As a result, Smith's deep-ball abilities were never called into play, as Brees managed just 120 passing yards -- the lowest yardage total of Brees' career when he played a full game -- and most of his completions were short throws to his running backs or Michael Thomas. Still, Smith played 41 of the team's 53 offensive snaps (77 percent), far more than any receiver other than Thomas. While there will be some inconsistency for the rookie, Smith appears locked in as the Saints' No. 2 receiver, which gives him plenty of weekly upside in the Saints' high-scoring offense.
More News
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Three catches Week 7•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Expanded role likely awaits•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Catches two touchdowns versus Redskins•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Held without a catch•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Not targeted in Week 3•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Could get more snaps•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trust the Browns? Drop Hyde?
The Browns were a disappointment in Week 8. So were the Jaguars running backs. Can you trust...
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8