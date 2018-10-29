Smith caught three passes on four targets for 18 yards in Sunday night's win against the Vikings.

Missing their top cornerback, Xavier Rhodes, the Vikings opted for a conservative defensive scheme, taking away the deep ball and forcing Drew Brees to throw underneath. As a result, Smith's deep-ball abilities were never called into play, as Brees managed just 120 passing yards -- the lowest yardage total of Brees' career when he played a full game -- and most of his completions were short throws to his running backs or Michael Thomas. Still, Smith played 41 of the team's 53 offensive snaps (77 percent), far more than any receiver other than Thomas. While there will be some inconsistency for the rookie, Smith appears locked in as the Saints' No. 2 receiver, which gives him plenty of weekly upside in the Saints' high-scoring offense.