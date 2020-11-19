Smith (concussion) was limited at practice Thursday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Smith was leveled and removed for good during the second quarter of this past Sunday's win versus the 49ers. A concussion was the result of the play, but he now has made some progress through the protocol for head injuries. Still, Smith was donning a red non-contact jersey Thursday, per Katherine Terrell of The Athletic, so a cloud is hanging over his head as the weekend draws closer.
