Smith logged zero targets during Sunday's 20-10 loss against the Steelers.
Smith did not record a target for the first time this season during this poor showing for the Saints' offense. The 26-year-old also logged a season-low seven offensive snaps while playing behind Kevin White (31), Chris Olave (36) and Jarvis Landry (37), who returned from his five-week absence due to an ankle injury. As a result, Smith didn't get a chance to benefit from the absence of Marquez Callaway (coach's decision), and he could be relegated to a deep reserve role against the Rams next Sunday.