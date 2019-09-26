Play

Smith (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

A spectator for the second practice in a row, Smith isn't looking especially likely to make it back in action Sunday against Dallas. While Smith sat out the Week 3 win over Seattle with the injury, Austin Carr earned the most noticeable bump in playing time of the Saints' depth wideouts but didn't draw a single target across his 27 offensive snaps.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories