Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Misses another practice
Smith (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
A spectator for the second practice in a row, Smith isn't looking especially likely to make it back in action Sunday against Dallas. While Smith sat out the Week 3 win over Seattle with the injury, Austin Carr earned the most noticeable bump in playing time of the Saints' depth wideouts but didn't draw a single target across his 27 offensive snaps.
