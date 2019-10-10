Smith (ankle) did not practice Thursday, Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Advocate reports.

Smith's absence for the second straight day sheds doubt on his availability for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars. If the second-year receiver does sit out, Tedd Ginn and Deonte Harris figure to see an increased share of targets from quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

