Smith (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

A non-participant throughout the week of practice, Smith will be inactive for the fifth time this season, leaving Austin Carr as the No. 3 receiver behind Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn. The Saints have a Week 9 bye coming up.

