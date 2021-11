Smith caught four of five targets for 31 yards during Thursday's 31-6 loss to Buffalo.

Smith led Saints receivers in snaps but his upside was again capped by the limitations of Trevor Siemian. While things may not get much better if New Orleans moves to Taysom Hill at quarterback, Hill may actually give the offense a chance to consistently get into scoring position before garbage time. Next up is a Week 13 home matchup against Dallas.