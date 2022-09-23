Smith doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Smith logged a full practice Friday for the first time during the regular season and is slated to make his season debut Sunday. Over the last four seasons, the 2018 third-round pick has totaled 112 receptions for 1,486 yards and 17 touchdowns. However, he'll have a tough time garnering many targets behind Michael Thomas, Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry during the 2022 campaign.