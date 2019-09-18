Smith (ankle) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Smith was removed in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 27-9 loss to the Rams with an ankle injury, and X-rays were ordered up. While the exam presumably happened, coach Sean Payton wouldn't provide an update on Smith's status Monday, per the Saints' official site. With no clarification on the nature of the issue, Smith's practice reps, or lack thereof, will indicate whether or not he has a chance to suit up Week 3 in Seattle.