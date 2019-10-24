Play

Smith (ankle) has held out of practice Thursday.

There's no telling when Smith will complete his recovery from an ankle injury, but he may be destined for a fifth absence in six games with no practice reps yet this week. If the preceding comes to pass, he'll have the Saints' bye week to continue his rehab without a game on the immediate horizon.

