Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Not playing Thursday
Smith (toe) is inactive for Thursday's contest against the Falcons.
Despite managing just one limited practice this week, Smith expressed confidence about his ability to suit up, telling Mike Triplett of ESPN.com on Wednesday, "In my eyes, I'm playing tomorrow." The Saints apparently didn't see eye to eye with Smith and will keep the rookie wide receiver on the sideline, likely to avoid a setback with his toe injury in the second of two games in five days. With numerous targets up for grabs, look for Keith Kirkwood and Austin Carr to step up at wide receiver.
More News
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Planning to play Thursday•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Uncertain to play Thursday•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Doesn't practice Tuesday•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Officially limited Tuesday•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Not seen at practice•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Tending to foot injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
It took them a little while to get going, but Josh Gordon and Doug Baldwin should keep rolling...