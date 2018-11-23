Smith (toe) is inactive for Thursday's contest against the Falcons.

Despite managing just one limited practice this week, Smith expressed confidence about his ability to suit up, telling Mike Triplett of ESPN.com on Wednesday, "In my eyes, I'm playing tomorrow." The Saints apparently didn't see eye to eye with Smith and will keep the rookie wide receiver on the sideline, likely to avoid a setback with his toe injury in the second of two games in five days. With numerous targets up for grabs, look for Keith Kirkwood and Austin Carr to step up at wide receiver.

More News
Our Latest Stories