Smith (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Atlanta, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Smith picked up a shoulder injury in the Saints' preseason finale, but it didn't follow him into Week 1 prep. Instead, he missed practice Wednesday through Friday due to a groin issue, which will sideline him to begin the campaign. Fellow wide receiver Michael Thomas (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday, leaving Jarvis Landry, Chris Olave, Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harty as the team's healthy options at the position at the moment.