Smith (ankle) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.
The Saints haven't offered much clarity on the severity of the ankle injury Smith sustained in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, but his absence from practice two days later hints that the wideout may be dealing with more than a mild concern. Smith will have two more days to try and increase his activity on practice before the Saints rule on his status for Friday's game against the Vikings. With Michael Thomas (ankle) on injured reserve, Emmanuel Sanders would serve as the Saints' clear No. 1 wideout if Smith is forced to miss the Week 16 contest.
