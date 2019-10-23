Play

Smith (ankle) was held out of practice Wednesday.

Smith has played in just one game since suffering an ankle injury Week 2, and there doesn't seem to be an end in sight to his recovery. If he's unable to make the requisite progress and suit up Sunday versus the Cardinals, he'll have the Saints' ensuing bye week to continue the rehab process with an eye toward a return.

