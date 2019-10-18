Play

Smith (ankle) won't play in Sunday's game against the Bears, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The Saints have managed just fine without their second-year receiver, but they'd probably like to have him in the lineup Sunday with both Alvin Kamara (ankle/knee) and Jared Cook (ankle) ruled out. Smith hasn't practiced since Week 5 and could miss time beyond Sunday.

