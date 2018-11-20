Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Not seen at practice
Smith (foot) wasn't present for the portion of Tuesday's practice that was available to the media, Rod Walker of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Smith had also been listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice report, but that was merely an estimate with the Saints getting a well-deserved day off following their 48-7 trouncing of the Eagles over the weekend. The rookie wideout turned in a breakthrough performance in the contest with 10 receptions for 157 yards and a score on 13 targets, but he apparently hurt his foot along the way. The extent of Smith's setback isn't fully known, but if he remains absent from Wednesday's practice, his status could be in peril for the Thanksgiving Day game against the Falcons.
