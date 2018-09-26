Smith was not targeted in Sunday's win against the Falcons.

While no passes were thrown his way, Smith actually saw more playing time against the Falcons (26 of 79 offensive snaps) than he had in either of his two prior games. Yet, Smith was still out-snapped by Cameron Meredith, who made his Saints debut and scored a touchdown. Though Smith remains an intriguing prospect, as the fourth receiver on the Saints' depth chart, he probably does not need to be owned outside of dynasty and keeper leagues.

