Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Not targeted Week 10
Smith was not targeted in Sunday's win against the Bengals.
Despite playing 61 of the Saints' 75 offensive snaps, Smith did not have a pass thrown his way in a game where New Orleans scored 51 points on the hapless Cincinnati defense. The Saints attempted just 27 passes, as the team gained 244 yards on 47 carries, but Smith's lack of usage has to be frustrating for fantasy owners. The talented rookie continues to have a high ceiling in the Saints' high-scoring offense, but with Drew Brees willing to spread the ball around, Smith remains prone to weekly volatility. It's worth noting Brandon Marshall is also about to join the receiving fold.
