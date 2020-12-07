Smith secured three of six targets for 42 receiving yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 21-16 win against Atlanta.
Smith secured Taysom Hill's first career NFL touchdown pass at the 7:01 mark of the first quarter, finding a hole in the Falcons' defense for the uncontested score. He enjoyed a huge spike in involvement, garnering seven targets after attracting just four combined pass attempts between Weeks 9 and 12. The Central Florida product is one score away from opening his career with three straight five-TD campaigns, as the Saints prepare for a Week 14 road trip to Philadelphia.
