Smith hauled in his only target for 16 yards in the Saints' 31-3 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Surprisingly, Smith was one of just two Saints pass-catchers to accumulate double-digit receiving yards (Michael Thomas being the other) in a game where Taysom Hill threw for just 78 yards. New Orleans crushed Denver on the ground to the tune of 229 rushing yards, accounting for the paltry passing stats. Smith will look to bounce back in a favorable matchup with Atlanta in Week 13.