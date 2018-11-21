Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Planning to play Thursday
Smith (foot), who is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Falcons, said he feels good and expects to be available for the contest, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports. "In my eyes, I'm playing [Thursday]," Smith said.
The rookie's status for Thanksgiving Day appeared shaky after he was unable to practice Tuesday and put forth only a limited showing in what was presumably a light practice Wednesday. Smith's comments after practice paint a more optimistic picture of his availability for Thanksgiving Day, but confirmation on that front may not arrive until the Saints release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Thursday's 8:20 p.m. kickoff. If Smith's prediction comes to pass, he'll look to build on the breakout performance he delivered in the Week 11 win over the Eagles (10 receptions for 157 yards and a touchdown).
