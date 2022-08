Smith sustained an apparent shoulder or collarbone injury during Friday's preseason game against the Chargers, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

After a visit to the sideline tent in the second quarter, Smith was spotted walking to the locker room with his arm hanging, per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. It's unclear if Smith will call it a night, but prior to his departure he wasn't targeted by quarterbacks Jameis Winston or Andy Dalton.