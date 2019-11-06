Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Practices in full
Smith (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Smith didn't practice in any capacity leading up to New Orleans' bye week, but he now appears back to full health. After a promising rookie season, Smith has had an injury-plagued 2019 campaign, having appeared in just three contests while hauling in all five of his targets for 75 yards and one touchdown. The second-year pro will look to get on track against the Falcons' struggling defense Week 10.
More News
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Missing fifth consecutive game•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: No reps at practice Thursday•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Not ready to play•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Sidelined for practice•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Misses another practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 10, identifying risky plays,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.
-
Week 10 news & notes: Cam, DJax impact
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 10.