Smith (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Smith didn't practice in any capacity leading up to New Orleans' bye week, but he now appears back to full health. After a promising rookie season, Smith has had an injury-plagued 2019 campaign, having appeared in just three contests while hauling in all five of his targets for 75 yards and one touchdown. The second-year pro will look to get on track against the Falcons' struggling defense Week 10.

