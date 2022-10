Smith secured five of six targets for 59 yards during the Saints' 42-34 loss to the Cardinals on Thursday.

The 26-year-old saw increased playing time for a third consecutive week with Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) sidelined, and Smith had a season-high five receptions while topping 50 yards during the high-scoring matchup. The 2018 third-rounder's role during the Saints' Week 8 tilt against the Raiders will likely depend on whether Thomas and Landry are cleared to return.