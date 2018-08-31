Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Puts bow on impressive preseason
Smith secured all four of his targets for 42 yards during Thursday's preseason finale against the Rams.
While Smith was arguably outdone by Cameron Meredith, who totaled 72 yards and a touchdown on two catches, the rookie entered the night as the Saints' most productive receiver of the preseason by far and now finishes the exhibition slate with 15 receptions, 189 receiving yards and one touchdown to his name -- all impressive marks. Such production could be hard to come by when the games start to matter, though, as Smith is stuck behind Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn in a run-centric Saints offense that used three-receiver sets less than 50 percent of the time in 2017. Furthermore, it's likely New Orleans will want to feed Meredith as often as reasonably possible after handing the veteran a $3.5 million signing bonus this offseason.
