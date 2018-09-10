Smith was not targeted in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.

Despite being arguably the Saints' top performer this preseason, Smith played just 12 offensive snaps in his rookie debut. Meanwhile, veteran Ted Ginn saw 50 snaps and had five catches for 68 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown on which he showcased his trademark speed. Smith was mostly limited to the "Z" receiver position during training camp -- the same outside receiver position as Ginn -- so the rookie will likely continue to face an uphill battle for playing time unless Ginn begins to show signs of slowing down.

