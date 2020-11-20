Smith (concussion) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Smith didn't take long to pass through the concussion protocol, despite taking a big hit in last week's win over the 49ers. He's seen only three targets on 51 snaps since Michael Thomas returned from an ankle injury, and it's unlikely the temporary QB switch from Drew Brees (thumb) to Taysom Hill will be beneficial for the Saints' pass catchers.