Smith (toe) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game at Dallas.

After a breakout 10-157-1 performance Week 11 against the Eagles, Smith was unable to overcome a foot injury and play just four days later on Thanksgiving versus the Falcons. This week, he opened with back-to-back limited listings before being termed a full participant on Wednesday's injury report, paving the way for his return to action. Despite being a member of one of the NFL's most prolific offenses, Smith will have his work cut out for him Thursday against a Cowboys defense that has allowed just 10.9 catches per game and eight touchdowns to wide receivers in 11 contests this season.

