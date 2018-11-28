Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Ready for Thursday night
Smith (toe) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game at Dallas.
After a breakout 10-157-1 performance Week 11 against the Eagles, Smith was unable to overcome a foot injury and play just four days later on Thanksgiving versus the Falcons. This week, he opened with back-to-back limited listings before being termed a full participant on Wednesday's injury report, paving the way for his return to action. Despite being a member of one of the NFL's most prolific offenses, Smith will have his work cut out for him Thursday against a Cowboys defense that has allowed just 10.9 catches per game and eight touchdowns to wide receivers in 11 contests this season.
