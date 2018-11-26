Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Remains limited Monday
Smith (foot) was a limited participant at practice Monday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Smith missed last Thursday's win over the Falcons with the foot injury but his presence at practice to start the week is a good sign. The 22-year-old began last week as a non-participant, so he is seemingly in better shape than when he received the questionable tag last week. Tuesday and Wednesday's listed practice participation level should provide a better idea of his chances for Thursday's game at Dallas.
