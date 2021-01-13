The Saints designated Smith (ankle) for return from injured reserve Wednesday, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Smith has been on IR since Week 15 but returned to practice Wednesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. Depending on how much he's able to do at practice, the Saints could opt to fully activate Smith from IR in time for Sunday's divisional-round matchup against Tampa Bay. That would put New Orleans' receiver corps at full strength, with Smith lining up alongside Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders in three-wide sets.