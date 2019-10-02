Play

Smith (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.

A lingering ankle injury caused Smith to miss the last two weeks of practice, but he's now made tangible progress in his recovery and is participating in a limited capacity. It's certainly a step in the right direction for the 2018 third-round pick, and if Smith is able to progress to full participation in practice before the end of he week he'll likely suit up for Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers.

