Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Returns to practice
Smith (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.
A lingering ankle injury caused Smith to miss the last two weeks of practice, but he's now made tangible progress in his recovery and is participating in a limited capacity. It's certainly a step in the right direction for the 2018 third-round pick, and if Smith is able to progress to full participation in practice before the end of he week he'll likely suit up for Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers.
