Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Roller coaster rookie year
Smith, who caught three passes for 30 yards and a touchdown in the meaningless season finale, finished the season with 28 receptions on 44 targets for 427 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games in 2018.
At 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, Smith's intriguing combination of speed and size led to him being drafted by the Saints in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Playing behind Ted Ginn Jr. to begin the season, the rookie receiver was quiet the first few weeks of the season. But, after Ginn succumbed to a knee injury, Smith broke out on the national stage in Week 5, scoring twice on on Monday Night Football as quarterback Drew Brees became the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards. With Ginn on injured reserve, Smith started most of the games thereafter, but never topped more than three catches in a game -- with the exception of a 10-catch, 157-yard outburst in Week 11. With Ginn again healthy, Smith will likely see his role reduced in the playoffs, but despite his up-and-down season, Smith is expected to be a huge part of the Saints' future receiving corps.
