The Saints ruled Smith (ankle) out for Friday's game against the Vikings.
Smith wasn't able to practice Tuesday through Thursday after injuring his right ankle in last weekend's loss to the Chiefs, making it an easy decision for the Saints to rule him out for the Week 16 game. According to Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune, Smith posted a photograph on social media Wednesday featuring his ankle heavily taped up, which could point toward a multi-game absence. For now, the Saints haven't commented on Smith's status beyond ruling him out for the Christmas Day game.
More News
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Another missed practice•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Not practicing Tuesday•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Injures ankle Sunday•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Added opportunities on tap•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Totals 60 yards in loss•
-
Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Notches TD in win over Falcons•