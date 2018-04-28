Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Saints select in third round
The Saints selected Smith in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 91st overall.
Smith (6-foot-2, 203) might not be a household name after playing at UCF, but he was a standout contributor for all of his three years with the Golden Knights, totaling 168 receptions for 2,748 yards (16.4 YPR) and 22 touchdowns in 37 games. He rounded out his prospect profile with a solid showing at the combine, logging a 4.49-second 40, 37.5-inch vertical, and 130-inch broad jump. There isn't anything in Smith's profile that hints at substantial upside, but he does project well as an eventual WR2 type, and he figures to face off with Cameron Meredith for snaps and targets in the upcoming years. As the veteran and a formidable prospect himself, Meredith certainly has the advantage in 2018.
