Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Scores again in win
Smith caught his only target for a 21-yard touchdown in the Saints' 34-7 win over the Colts on Monday.
Smith scored his third touchdown in four games and has now crossed the goal-line in back-to-back contests. Apparently fully recovered from an ankle injury that cost him five games earlier in the season, he's become a viable scoring option for Drew Brees in the receiving game late in the year. Despite the scores, Smith has totaled just six receptions for 77 yards on 10 targets in his last four games, making him difficult to trust outside of deep leagues.
