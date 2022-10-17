Smith caught all three of his targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-26 loss to the Bengals.

Smith benefited from the absence of three of the Saints' top wideouts Sunday, resulting in his first touchdown of the season. The 26-year-old got the start alongside Marquez Callaway, who finished with three catches (seven targets) for 36 yards. The collective statuses of Michael Thomas (foot), Jarvis Landry (ankle) and Chris Olave (concussion) will likely be in question heading into a matchup against Arizona on Thursday Night Football, which could result in another start for Smith in Week 7.