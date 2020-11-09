Smith brought in one of two targets for a 14-yard touchdown in the Saints' 38-3 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.
As expected, Smith saw his target share dwindle with Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders back in the lineup. Though he salvaged his day with a touchdown, the single target was far from encouraging. Smith will be a boom-or-bust option with New Orleans' receiving corps nearing full strength.
