Smith hauled in both of his targets for 26 yards and a TD in the Saints' 30-28 win over the Texans on Monday.

As was the case last season, the vertical threat was not heavily utilized in the passing game, though he did manage to score on one of his two grabs. Drew Brees bought time with his feet and rolled out, leaving Smith to get open in the back of the endzone. Smith played a distant fourth in targets to Michael Thomas (13), Alvin Kamara (8) and Ted Ginn Jr (7), and he's best reserved as a tournament play in daily formats rather than a steady option in season-long leagues.