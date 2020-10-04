Smith hauled in all four of his targets for 54 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 35-29 win over the Lions.

Smith caught touchdowns of two and 20 yards in the final 3:03 of the first half, as the Saints turned a 14-0 deficit into a 28-14 halftime lead. New Orleans' offense has gone more run-heavy with top wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle) sidelined for the past three games, but Smith has emerged as quarterback Drew Brees' second-favorite target behind running back Alvin Kamara when the team turns to the air. If Thomas isn't ready to return in Week 5, Smith's prominent role will make him an appealing Week 5 option against a Chargers defense that just surrendered five passing touchdowns to Tampa Bay.