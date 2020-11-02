Smith caught five of seven targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 26-23 overtime win over the Bears.

While he didn't turn his opportunities into much production, Smith did tie his season highs in catches and targets as Drew Brees' top option at wide receiver, although tight end Jared Cook matched his volume and Alvin Kamara topped them both. Depending on the health of Michael Thomas (hamstring) and Emmanuel Sanders (COVID), Smith could again see a significant workload in Week 9's tough road matchup against the Buccaneers.