Smith caught five of seven targets for 86 yards in Monday night's 34-24 loss to the Raiders.

Smith made a big impact off crossing routes, helping fill the void created by star teammate Michael Thomas' (ankle) injury absence. In the end, only Alvin Kamara topped Smith in receptions, targets and yards, which marked necessary improvement on Smith's mere one catch for four yards in Week 1. In contrast, fellow wideout Emmanuel Sanders again struggled Monday, needing until New Orleans' final drive to make his lone grab of the game. As long as Thomas is sidelined and Sanders is acclimating, it appears Smith's familiarity with quarterback Drew Brees should make him a more regular target, boosting his value as observed Monday.