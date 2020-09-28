Smith brought in four of six targets for 42 yards in the Saints' 37-30 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

For the second week in a row, Smith finished second in targets behind only Alvin Kamara, though it was Kamara and Emmanuel Sanders who were on the receiving end of Drew Brees' three touchdowns. Smith's deep-threat abilities have yet to make an appearance in 2020, as Drew Brees has struggled to get the ball downfield, and despite the increase in targets, is value is capped by the Saints' highly-conservative pass attack.